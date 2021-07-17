Three sisters were mistreated in the boiler room by a school custodian who left candy in their desks.

Three sisters were exploited by their primary school caretaker, who hid sweets in their desks before preying on them in his boiler room, one of whom tragically took her own life years later.

The Crown Prosecution Service, however, said they couldn’t bring the matter to court because of his Alzheimer’s, arguing that his lack of memory meant he wouldn’t get a fair trial.

The sexual assault occurred in the 1980s at a Formby school, and two of the sisters reported it to the police three times: in 1992, 1993, and 2015.

Witness testimonies were provided, but the CPS opted not to pursue the case further in 2016.

Years later, one of the sisters committed herself after an inquest heard how the abuse had harmed her.

After receiving an unknown cash compensation from Sefton Council, who were “vicariously culpable for the abuse suffered,” the two surviving sisters have surrendered their right to anonymity.

Other pupils may have been abused by the old babysitter, the siblings suspect.

He sexually molested Sarah Ibbs and her twin, and Sarah later discovered that her older sister Rachel had also been a victim of the man.

The twin never recovered from the abuse, and her life was filled with challenges until she died tragically in 2019.

Despite their pain, the sisters kept fighting for justice with Kim Harrison, a specialist abuse lawyer at Slater and Gordon.

After attorneys argued that the council was vicariously accountable for the abuse suffered by the three girls at their elementary school, the case against Sefton council was recently resolved for an undisclosed sum.

Sarah, 43, now lives in New Zealand and says, “Money has never mattered to us – it has never been about that.”

“All we wanted to do was bring the case to a conclusion in some way.

“We don’t believe justice has been served, but without the CPS filing charges, this was the best we could do, and at the very least there is some accountability.”

“Each of us had distinct caretaker experiences – but.”

