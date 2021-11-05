Three shots were fired in the center of a housing subdivision, closing roads.

On Friday, November 5, about 12.50pm, Merseyside Police were dispatched to Newark Close, Prenton, following reports of gunshots.

Three shots were heard on the residential estate, according to police, from a black Ford Fiesta that was found burned out nearby.

Officers detected no signs of damage and no injuries were recorded on Bonfire Night 2021 live updates from across Liverpool and Wirral.

On Newark Close and Ballantine Walk, a police cordon remains in place.

Officers are currently in the area doing additional searches and obtaining information as a result of CCTV and other investigations.

Simon Owen, Chief Inspector, stated: “Guns have no place on the streets of Merseyside. Despite this occurrence, shootings on the Wirral are still uncommon, and we want to keep it that way.

“Please contact us if you have any information about this event, especially if you observed a black Ford Fiesta being driven recklessly before or after the incident.

“We will act on any information we receive on gun crime to remove guns and people who use them from the community,” says the statement. Please tell us what you know, whether directly or anonymously, and we’ll take care of the rest.” Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage should contact us through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, referencing reference 0469 from November 5.

