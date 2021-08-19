Three Senators have been diagnosed with COVID, bringing the total number of cases in Congress to 72.

Three more senators tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, increasing the total number of cases in Congress to 72.

Senators John Hickenlooper, Roger Wicker, and Angus King all issued statements regarding their exposure to the virus. The COVID-19 vaccination has been given to all three legislators.

Both Hickenlooper and King appreciated the vaccine for making their problems less severe.

“While I’m not feeling great, I’m clearly feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” King, a Maine Independent, tweeted. On Wednesday, King stated he “began feeling moderately feverish.”

Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, said he tested positive after suffering moderate symptoms and that he will continue to isolate under the supervision of the Congressional Attending Physician.

Hickenlooper remarked, “I’m grateful for the vaccination (and the scientists who developed it) for reducing my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado.” “Don’t wait until the virus strikes to get vaccinated; get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available!”

Wicker’s office stated that he is “in good health” and is being treated by a physician in Tupelo. Wicker is currently undergoing isolation, and anybody who has had contact with him has been informed that he has tested positive.

Since the pandemic began in March, more than 70 members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Govtrack, a nonpartisan organization. The overall number of governors now stands at 72, thanks to Hickenlooper, King, and Wicker.

More than 130 members of Congress have been isolated as a result of possessing COVID-19 or been exposed to the virus, or have taken additional actions as a result of exposure. Some people have been infected with the virus several times.

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 in December 2020. Representative Ron Wright of Texas became the first member of Congress to die from the illness two months later.

With both the House of Representatives and the Senate presently in recess, Capitol Hill has been relatively quiet in recent days. Senate members will return on September 13th, while House members will return the week of August 23rd.

COVID-

Due to the frequency of the highly contagious Delta variant, 19 cases are on the rise across the country.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 37 million positive cases have been documented in the United States, according to. This is a condensed version of the information.