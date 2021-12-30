Three rare 50p coins worth up to £11,000, plus how to tell if you have one.

People in the United Kingdom are being advised to examine their change in case they have a precious 50p coin worth hundreds of pounds.

According to Mirror Online, there are 71 various iterations of the 50p coin, as well as 29 commemorative coins that aren’t supposed to be spent.

While the majority are of their face value, collectors believe specific versions to be more desirable.

A coin’s resale value can be determined by a variety of circumstances, such as a rare design on the “tails” side, limited production quantities, or a manufacturing fault.

Here are three of the most valued 50p coins currently on the market:

The Representation of the People Act of 1918 is commemorated on the 2018 coin.

On Ebay, a limited edition of this coin was sold for £10,999.

The 50p was created to commemorate a law that allowed women over the age of 30 to vote if they owned property. It also gave all men over the age of 21 the right to vote.

Around 9 million of these coins were produced, making them less valued because they are not very rare.

Paddington Bear’s London Tower 50p, 2019

The renowned Paddington bear has been commemorated on four 50p coins, each depicting the character in front of a different London locale.

Despite the fact that the ‘Paddington at the Tower’ 50p is one of the most common, with 9 million produced, one of the coins sold for £10,000 on eBay this month.

Buckingham Palace, St Paul’s Cathedral, and Paddington Station are also featured on other Paddington coins.

50p for Brexit

The 50p was first released to commemorate the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, and it recently sold for £9,999.

The slogan on one side reads, “Peace, Prosperity, and Friendship with All Nations.”

While the coin has sold for up to £15,000, you might not be able to obtain as much for yours.

Some eBay dealers are selling the Brexit 50ps for £1.35, and they usually sell for less than £5.