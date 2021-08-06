Three Premier League matches for Everton have been rescheduled due to television coverage.

Everton has confirmed that three of their Premier League games in October have been rescheduled for broadcasting reasons.

BT Sport has chosen the Toffees’ duel against Manchester United at Old Trafford to be televised as a midday kick-off (12.30pm) on Saturday 2 October.

Two weeks later, Rafa Benitez’s team travels to Goodison Park to face West Ham in a match that will undoubtedly be considered as a critical clash in the race for European football at the end of the season.

That match will be shown on Sky Sports at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 17th, as part of the broadcaster’s “Super Sunday” coverage.

Everton’s trip to the Midlands, where they’ll face Wolves and their new boss Bruno Lage, will be shown as part of Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football coverage on Monday 1 November at 8pm.

The Toffees’ match against Watford on October 23 will go ahead as planned at 3 p.m.