Three possible new sightings have been reported as the search for the missing teen intensifies.

Police say a teen who has been missing for more than two weeks has been observed in three different locations, raising concerns about her whereabouts.

Sophie Francis, 16, was last seen in the Halewood area about 11.30 a.m. on July 4.

A Merseyside teenager has been missing since Sunday, prompting police to become more anxious.

So far, all attempts to track her down have come up empty.

She has still not been discovered, police announced today, despite checking three possible new sightings throughout Merseyside.

Merseyside Police today appealed to the public for assistance in locating Sophie, stating that they are “increasingly concerned” about her location.

“Please share and assist us as we continue to search for missing adolescent Sophie Francis,” a spokeswoman added.

“Sophie, 16, was last seen in the Halewood area at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday 4 July, and her whereabouts are causing us anxiety.

“Sofia may have been in the Huyton, Netherley, or Tuebrook regions since the original appeal.”

Sophie is 5ft 5in tall, has a medium body, shoulder-length brown hair, blue eyes, and a Liverpool accent. She was wearing a red coat, a black hoodie, grey leggings, and black sneakers when she was last seen.

Sophie has ties to Kirkby, Huyton, Kensington, and Garston, as well as Cumbria, according to police.

Any sightings of Sophie should be reported to police at https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information should be passed on via @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.