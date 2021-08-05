Three people were stabbed by a homeless man claiming to be Jesus; one of the victims had offered him a place to stay.

In Pittsburgh, a homeless guy claiming to be Jesus attacked three people in an apartment before fleeing to a basement.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning. In the 2300 block of Brownsville Road in the city’s Carrick neighborhood, police responded to a complaint from a guy who reported someone had just tried to kill him. According to the NY Daily News, officers arrived at the scene to find three stabbing victims, two males and a woman, inside an apartment.

The officers were informed by the victims that the suspect had fled to the basement.

Rami Jasim, 33, was detained and charged with three charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault by police.

The three people who were hurt were brought to the hospital. Jasim was discovered hiding in the rafters of the ceiling, according to the criminal complaint. Officers stated that they did not question the subject because he was “uncooperative.”

Officers learned that one of the injured guys was homeless and had provided him a place to stay. Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., the victim and Jasim were discussing the Gregorian calendar when Jasim claimed to be Jesus. According to the Pittsburgh Tribune Review, the victim and Jasim got into an argument at that time, and the latter began stabbing others.

Jasim began the stabbing spree as the four of them were just “hanging around” and talking in the apartment, according to the female victim. She claimed that after witnessing the culprit stabbing one of the men, he grabbed her and began stabbing her.

Jasim was able to be freed from the woman by another man in the flat. He fought Jasim to pull the “hunting knife” from his grip. During the battle, the man was stabbed in the cheek, according to the Pittsburg Post-Gazette.

According to authorities, one of the injured individuals was in serious condition, while the others were in stable condition.

In June, a 19-year-old Massachusetts man shot and murdered his father in a pond while attempting to baptize him and “exorcise a demon from his body.” The man was apprehended when the mother reported the incident to the police.