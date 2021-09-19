Three people were shot during a baby shower during a family feud over gifts.

A baby shower in Pennsylvania ended in tragedy when a family feud over gifts developed into violence, ending in three people being shot.

Officers from the Lower Burrell Police Department (LBPD) rushed to the Kinlock Fire Department at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of an active shooter inside.

When police arrived at 6:11 p.m., they saw the accused shooter exiting the fire station and took him into custody “without incident.”

Officers also discovered three victims with gunshot wounds: a 23-year-old male, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy.

After then, the victims were transferred to a neighboring hospital to be treated for their injuries. At this time, their conditions remain unknown.

Police eventually confirmed that the shooting was not an active shooter, but rather the result of an out-of-control family disagreement.

“The suspect was taken into custody without incident,” according to a statement posted on Facebook early Sunday morning.

“However, this was not an active shooter situation; rather, it was a one-off family incident that occurred during a baby shower.

“A preliminary investigation suggests that a family quarrel escalated into a physical altercation, at which point the suspect pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and fired bullets, wounding a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male.”

“All victims were brought to surrounding hospitals, and their injuries are unclear at this time,” the statement continued.

“We are anticipating charges as soon as we meet with the district attorney’s office,” LBPD Chief John Marhefka told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

According to the publication, chief Marhefka said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the fight started over gifts and that the shooting was a “isolated family event during a baby shower.”

At least 25 individuals were at the baby shower at the time of the incident, according to KDKA. The LBPD is still looking into the shooting.

The LBPD has been approached for comment by this website.

The incident comes after a pregnant mother was killed earlier this month while attending her own baby shower.

Shanice Young, 31, was shot in the face while attempting to break up an argument between her current boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend outside her building in Manhattan’s Harlem area.

