Three people were killed in Colorado after a van driver suffered a medical emergency, according to police.

Three individuals were killed and two more were injured in Aurora, Colorado on Wednesday afternoon after the driver of a vehicle had a medical emergency and crashed.

The incident happened at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road shortly after 1 p.m. MT. Three adult pedestrians were going down the sidewalk when they were struck by a white vehicle careening out of control, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Two pedestrians, both females, were pronounced deceased at the site of the crash, according to police.

At a news conference, Aurora Police Public Information Officer Francisco Saucedo reported that a third male pedestrian was brought to a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” but that he was not harmed.

The van’s male driver died at the scene, and a female passenger sustained minor injuries but is likely to survive.

The victims’ actual ages have not been revealed to the media.

The driver, according to police, had experienced some form of medical condition or emergency, which forced him to crash the vehicle. “We don’t know what that medical problem was yet,” Saucedo said.

According to reports, a passenger in the van supported this information, telling authorities that the driver had experienced a medical emergency but not going into greater detail.

According to Saucedo, the authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Authorities credited a number of good Samaritans who had begun assisting the injured pedestrians even before the authorities arrived, helping to administer first aid and performing CPR.

The street was cordoned off by Aurora Police to allow traffic investigators to work. “On the scene are traffic investigators. They’ll use technology to scan the area and piece together what led up to the unfortunate accident “The police department issued a statement on Twitter.

According to authorities, the crossroads where the incident occurred is in a rather busy area of Aurora, with heavy automobile and pedestrian activity.

The crash location was also less than a mile from Rangeview High School, and according to the Colorado Springs Gazette, many kids walk down the same route during lunchtime to visit nearby restaurants.

