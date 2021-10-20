Three people were killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to police, the shooting occurred in a home and was a domestic incident.

An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were among the dead. A 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were among the injured.

According to authorities, they identified the alleged shooter as a 24-year-old guy. He was assassinated in an unknown manner.

In a tweet, Kenosha police stated the gunshot was “an isolated event with no threat to our community.”

According to a news statement issued Wednesday, Kenosha police received a complaint about unintelligible shouting around 10:40 p.m. CT.

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen remarked, “A tragedy like this is beyond comprehension.”

In a news release, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian remarked, "As a community, we are stunned and heartbroken by this needless loss of life." "We've had 12 homicides this year, with domestic violence accounting for two-thirds of the cases. The current problems, particularly the pandemic, appear to have exacerbated strife in some households. If you know someone who is in need of assistance, please consider sharing community resources to help them find it." In 2021, there were 13 homicides in Kenosha, which has a population of around 100,000 people. About 65 miles north of Chicago and 40 miles south of Milwaukee, the city is located.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot and critically injured by a police officer in August 2020, drawing worldwide attention to Kenosha. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, shot and killed two people and wounded another in clashes two days later, during protests over Blake’s death.