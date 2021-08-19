Three people were hurt after a police cruiser collided with a cab while responding to a 999 call.

After colliding with a cab while responding to a 999 call, a police car was extensively damaged.

In the early morning crash in Southport, two officers and the taxi driver were all injured.

At roughly 12.45 a.m. today, the police car collided with the cab on the intersection of Sussex Road and St Luke’s Road while responding to an emergency call.

A hardworking father’s livelihood has been taken by a’scumbag.’

Officers shut down the route for around two hours while both vehicles were recovered.

Pictures obtained shortly after the incident showed the damage to the police car, which included the bumper being knocked out of position.

“We can confirm that officers were in Southport following a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 19 August,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 12.45 a.m., reports of a police car colliding with a private hire cab at the intersection of St Lukes Road and Sussex Road were received.

“Two officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as was a taxi passenger. The cop cruiser was on its way to a 999 call.

“Around 2.40 a.m., both automobiles were retrieved, and the route was reopened.”