Three people were fined after a police officer was headbutted at a hotel lockdown party.

For attending a lockdown party at a city centre hotel where a police officer was headbutted, three persons have been penalised thousands of pounds.

Officers broke up various parties at the Richmond Hotel in Hatton Garden in the early hours of January 31, when people were forced to stay at home due to a countrywide lockdown.

According to reports, more than 50 persons were discovered in the motel.

Cowardly racer throws woman from scrambler bike and leaves her hurt on the road

Several people were arrested and fined during the raid on the hotel for violating coronavirus restrictions. Three of those found at the Richmond had their cases heard behind closed doors last Friday (August 13), the specifics of which have now been published to The Washington Newsday.

“While present at the house, it was evident that many parties were taking place over multiple floors,” PC Ryan Torley said in a statement to Wirral Magistrates’ Court.

“A large number of people of various ages were inebriated or under the influence of narcotics during the parties.”

PC Thomas Snape, another officer, stated there was a “strong odor of cannabis” in the hotel lobby and “remnants of white powder on the carpet” of the landings above.

“Music could be heard coming from various rooms within the hotel,” PC Snape continued, “and [there]appeared to be numerous individuals aged approximately from their late teens to early thirties walking around the hotel landings, dressed as if they were on a night out and also appearing to be under the influence of alcohol.”

PC Torley said he detained Bradley Bailey, 20, of Tarbock Road in Speke, who was “immediately moving and pushing his hands towards his pockets and waistline after seeing officers” in one room.

“There was clear evidence of drug usage within the apartment, with cannabis and cocaine snap bags lying across multiple tables, as well as psychoactive chemicals being used for human consumption,” PC Torley continued.

“I spoke with Bailey, who seemed uninterested in what I had to say about the Covid laws and the obvious violation that had occurred this evening.

“Bailey was present in a flat where there appeared to be a party going on, and he appeared inebriated, which suggested he.”

“The summary comes to an end.”