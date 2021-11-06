Three people were detained after being held at knifepoint by employees of a corner store.

Three guys were arrested in Southport after staff at a corner shop were held at knifepoint.

At around 9.25 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Freshways on Rufford Road amid allegations that a member of staff was being held at knifepoint by two men.

After grabbing cash and cigarettes, the perpetrators fled the area.

During the robbery, the victim was not hurt.

Officers arrived and, with the help of the National Police Air Service chopper, tracked down three guys who had been held nearby.

Three teens were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remained in detention tonight while being questioned.

“This would have been a disturbing encounter for the victim, and while he was physically unhurt, he has understandably been frightened by the experience,” Detective Inspector Nick Suffield said.

“Targeting people who are working and trying to make a living in the heart of our communities in Merseyside is totally unacceptable.

“Officers responded and quickly arrested three people, but we want to speak to anyone who witnessed any portion of this incident.” Your description, as well as any CCTV or dashcam footage, could be crucial in piecing together the facts.” CCTV, house-to-house, and forensic investigations are still underway.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous, or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.