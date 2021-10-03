Three people were arrested at Anfield after a flare was thrown prior to a Manchester City match.

Before today’s home game against Manchester City, three guys were arrested in Anfield on suspicion of possessing flares.

Prior to today’s game, three guys were seen by police with flares in the Anfield Road vicinity at around 3.05 p.m. today ( Sunday).

According to authorities, one of the flares was thrown but did not cause any injuries or damage.

The men were apprehended, arrested, and incarcerated.

The males arrested, according to police, were “not true supporters.”

After a flare was purportedly thrown in the road, a 38-year-old man from Liverpool City Centre was arrested on suspicion of violating the Fireworks Act.

After a lit flare was purportedly thrown on the ground, a 35-year-old man from Belfast, Northern Ireland was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Fireworks Act, as well as possession of cannabis.

A 19-year-old guy with no permanent address was also detained on suspicion of possessing an unlit flare at a sporting event.

“A quick response from our police on the ground resulted in three arrests and the confiscation of flares that might have caused catastrophic injury and damage,” Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden told The Washington Newsday.

“For this match, we worked together with both clubs on a comprehensive policing plan, and it’s nice to see the vast majority of fans having a good time.

“Those who engage in such behavior aren’t true supporters, but their behaviors have a negative impact on those who attend every game to cheer on their club. It is a testament to the cops present that they were identified and apprehended.”

If you have any information, please contact police at @MerPolCC or call 999 if a crime is currently taking place.