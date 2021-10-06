Three people have been listed as suspects in a cocaine and money laundering scheme.

Three men were charged with the crimes by detectives from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) yesterday (October 5).

The charges stem from cocaine distribution and money laundering between August 2018 and June 2020.

Matthew O’Keeffe, 44, of Kings Road, Bootle, Daniel O’Keeffe, 41, of no fixed address, and John O’Keeffe, 31, of no fixed address have all been charged with money laundering and conspiracy to sell Class A narcotics.

All three have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance, which is scheduled for this morning at Wirral Magistrates Court (October 6).

The arrests are part of Operation Venetic, a nationwide operation.

The North West Regional Organized Crime Unit organizes expert teams to combat serious and organized crime that occurs beyond regional borders.

The team, which was established in 2009, is a collaboration between Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside, and North Wales police forces.

