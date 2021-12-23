Three people have been identified as suspects after firearms and cash were discovered at their homes.

Merseyside Police have charged two men and a woman as part of a five-month investigation into the supply of firearms and ammunition in the county.

A Colt revolver, ammo, and a “substantial” sum of cash were discovered at homes in Liverpool and Southport during the inquiry.

As a result, on Wednesday, December 22, four persons were arrested.

Fiona Leah Crooks, 28, of Wheatfield Close, Netherly, and Vincent John Horsfall, 28, of HMP Liverpool, have been charged with two charges of conspiracy to possess restricted weapons for sale/transfer without authority.

David Keenan, 42, of Turner Street, Stacksteads, Bacup, has also been charged with conspiring to possess illegal weapons.

All three are still being held in jail and are scheduled to appear in front of a Liverpool magistrate today (Thursday, December 23).

A fourth individual, a 57-year-old Allerton male, was detained on suspicion of conspiring to possess illegal firearms and has since been released under investigation.

