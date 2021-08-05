Three people have been charged in the killing of a five-year-old kid who was discovered dead in a river.

Logan Mwangi, a five-year-old kid, was found dead in a river in South Wales last week, and police have charged two adults and a 13-year-old boy.

South Wales Police have charged John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, with murder.

Cole, Angharad Williamson, 30, also of Sarn, and a 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, have all been charged with perverting the course of justice.

All three have been remanded in custody and will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, according to police.