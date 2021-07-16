Three people have been charged after armed cops stormed a hotel in search of robbers.

After a series of armed robberies in Runcorn and Helsby, three persons have been accused.

Three people have been charged with robbery: Daniel Hayes, 30, of Clifton Crescent, Jodie Burns, 27, of Stenhills Crescent, Runcorn, and Samuel Oultran, 23, of Cooper Street, Runcorn.

Hayes is also accused of possessing a weapon in a public place on three charges.

As readers ‘pray for a miracle,’ a man, 29, is given a ‘devastating’ diagnosis.

After a three-day search, armed police raided the Paddington House Hotel in Warrington on Wednesday, July 14 to apprehend Hayes and Burns.

Hayes and Burns have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear in Warrington Magistrates’ Court today.

While Oultran was remanded in custody after appearing before Warrington Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The allegations stem from armed robberies on July 10 at Runcorn Expressway Service Station, July 11 at Spar in Palacefields, and July 12 at the One Stop supermarket in Helsby.