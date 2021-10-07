Three people have been arrested for cocaine possession, there has been a significant modification to the Liverpool map, and a baby has been ‘violently shaken’ by the father.

This lunchtime, here are the most recent Liverpool The Washington Newsday headlines.

Three people have been listed as suspects in a drug trafficking and money laundering scheme.

Three men were charged with the crimes by detectives from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) yesterday (October 5).

All three have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance, which is scheduled for this morning at Wirral Magistrates Court (October 6).

Liverpool is undergoing a time of transition as a city, and significant changes are on the horizon.

The city council is still reeling from a historically poor government inspection earlier this year, which resulted in the appointment of Whitehall commissioners to oversee critical departments’ work for the next three years.

In a fit of wrath, a father shook his six-month-old his son so forcefully that he suffered irreversible brain damage and died, according to court testimony.

At Liverpool Crown Court yesterday afternoon, the prosecution began its case against Mihai-Catalin Gulie and Gabriela Ion (Tuesday).

Gulie is accused of murder, while his wife, Ion, is accused of causing or enabling a child’s death.

