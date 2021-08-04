Three people have been arrested after the body of a missing woman who was kidnapped and tortured was discovered weighted down in a pond.

Authorities say an Arkansas woman who went missing last month was kidnapped and tortured in an empty mobile home before being weighted down in a pond. Three people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder.

According to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation press release, the suspects, Alex Nathaniel Davis, 30, Austin Johnson, 23, and Kaelin Hutchinson, 24, were detained after the body of Tara Strozier, 40, was discovered in a pond near Rock Island in LeFlore County last week.

Strozier, a mother of three, went missing on July 19 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. After Strozier’s Volkswagen Jetta was discovered abandoned in a private drive in Cameron, Oklahoma, on July 26, an inquiry was initiated.

Strozier’s body was located on July 29 after a combined investigation by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Strozier was tortured at an unoccupied mobile home in Cameron, according to police, before being killed by a pond near Rock Island. They weighed her corpse down and put her into the pond after she was slain by the water, according to the news release.

When Davis was apprehended, he allegedly acknowledged to killing Strozier while Johnson was there at the time. Hutchinson was charged with obstruction of an officer, while Davis and Johnson were accused with first-degree murder and kidnapping. According to 7 News Boston, all three suspects were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center.

Strozier was not aware of the suspects or the purpose for the murder, according to investigators.

