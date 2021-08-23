Three people have been arrested after a storage container was broken into in the middle of the night.

Police in Southport have detained two men and a woman on suspicion of burglary.

The arrests were made in the High Park area of Southport by officers from the Sefton Targeted Team and the Southport local policing team, police said in the early hours of Monday (August 23)

Following complaints of a break-in at a storage unit, the arrests were made.

Merseyside Police North Sefton announced on Twitter that the three suspects will be questioned about the incident.

The article alluded to the force’s Operation Target plan, which attempts to “address major and violent crime by apprehending those responsible.”