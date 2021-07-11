Three people are still being investigated over a year after a riot that startled the city.

Three males were hospitalized after a brawl in the city center, and investigations are still ongoing.

Following an outbreak of violence that stunned Liverpool, Victoria Street was closed, and horrifying pictures were broadcast on social media as the city emerged from the first national lockdown.

Three people are still being investigated in connection with the event about a year later.

Why would students be able to begin school later on Monday?

At around 9.20 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, emergency services were called to reports of a fight at The Shankly Hotel before a fight broke out on Victoria Street.

The hotel later stated that no incidents occurred at the venue, which was hosting a dance music event, and that it was unknown what caused the disturbance on the nearby street.

Three men were hurt as a result of the incident. Paramedics treated two 22-year-olds for head injuries at the scene before transporting them to the hospital for additional treatment.

The third injured individual, a 38-year-old man, was eventually found and sent to the hospital for evaluation.

Between the Queensway Tunnel roundabout and Crosshall Street, Victoria Street was sealed off, and while police began their investigations, footage of the situation was uploaded on social media, causing panic and alarm throughout the city.

It included photographs of three males, who appeared to be comatose and covered in blood, as those nearby shouted out in astonishment and disbelief.

Three guys were arrested on suspicion of affray before another incident in St Helens two hours later resulted in more arrests.

Police were called after an assault at the Boar’s Head pub in St Helens, and five men were arrested in connection with the violence on Victoria Street.

All five were detained on suspicion of three assaults, with one of them also being arrested for possession of a Class A substance and another for a racially aggravated public order offense.

The next day, three more people were arrested on charges of affray and assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Nilsen urged for more witnesses to contact detectives at the time, acknowledging the film that had generated such a stir.

“This incident certainly involved a huge number,” he stated. The summary comes to a close.