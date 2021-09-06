Three people are killed in a shooting at a Labor Day festival in Missouri.

Officers rushed to the Santa Cali Gon celebration in Independence on Sunday night after receiving reports of a multiple-person shooting.

“Officers are on the scene of a gunshot in the carnival area in Santa Cali Gon,” the Independence Police Department stated in a statement posted on Twitter.

“At the moment, there are three victims. More information will be provided as the situation evolves.”

Parents were also asked to pick up their children immediately due to a “emergency at the carnival,” according to a Facebook post by police.

The police department also shot off allegations that there had been other shootings in the vicinity, claiming that only one occurred in the evening.

Police will hold a press conference at 1 a.m. local time to discuss the incident, according to a statement posted on Twitter late Sunday night.

