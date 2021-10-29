Three people are attacked by a bobcat in Virginia, two of whom are injured.

Three people were assaulted by a bobcat in Virginia on Wednesday, with one man suffering significant injuries after getting “in a wrestling battle with the cat,” according to law enforcement officials.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the attack occurred on Wednesday in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. The sheriff’s office stated the animal assaulted two males and a woman in a Facebook post.

“A man on the scene grabbed the bobcat’s hind legs and engaged in a wrestling contest with it. His legs and arms were badly wounded, and he was hospitalized “The sheriff’s office sent a letter.

The man was transported to a hospital after suffering “severe wounds to his legs and arms,” but is now recovering at home. Following the attack, the other man was treated for minor injuries.

There was also a recent complaint of a bobcat attacking cattle and a dog in the vicinity, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office added, “At one time, the cat attempted to enter a house through an open door.”

A bobcat was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office, and was taken to health officials for “inspection and testing.”

The Mount Rogers Health District announced in a Friday morning Facebook post that “A bobcat has been discovered and is being tested, but there is no way of knowing if it is THE bobcat. Residents are reminded to be cautious while encountering wild animals, as they should always be.” The bobcat that was struck by a car and killed Thursday had tested positive for rabies, the health authority reported later Friday. Rabies is “most usually transmitted through a bite, but it can also be transferred by a rabid animal’s saliva or brain matter coming into touch with eyes, mucous membranes, or open wounds,” according to health experts. Bobcat assaults are uncommon, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Being attacked by a bobcat is exceedingly unusual, especially during the day. Animal control or the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 855-571-9003 should be contacted if they see animals out during the day that don’t run away right away “According to the office,

