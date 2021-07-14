Three of the greatest performers at Euro 2020 who could pique Liverpool’s attention

After an agonizing penalty shootout loss to Italy in the final, England’s Euro 2020 campaign came to an end in terrible disappointment.

However, putting that aside, the tournament as a whole was a lot of fun, with a number of fantastic teams and intriguing individuals exhibiting their skills over the course of the month-long event.

Many of Europe’s best clubs are eager to bolster their squads ahead of the return of the domestic football season next month, so some of the tournament’s prominent performers may have inadvertently played themselves into the shop window.

This summer, Liverpool has already been busy planning ahead, signing defender Ibrahima Konate and re-signing Harvey Elliot to a new long-term contract. However, more first-team players are expected to arrive.

With that in mind, here are some of the tournament’s best players, along with an appraisal of whether they’d be a good fit for Liverpool if their performances had impressed the club’s recruitment team.

After a successful first season in Serie A with Atalanta, Maehle came into the tournament in high shape. The wing-back appeared in every minute of Denmark’s six European matches and was outstanding in each of them, scoring twice for the Danes.

He’s a right-wing back with a quick turn of pace while making overlapping or underlapping runs, as well as an evasive and dangerous ball dribbler.

Maehle made the most advanced runs with the ball during the tournament, with only England’s Raheem Sterling, France’s Kylian Mbappe, and Denmark’s Martin Braithwaite – all forwards – managing more successful dribbles.

Liverpool, of course, have one of Europe’s best right-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Maehle represents a different type of profile than the Academy graduate.

This means that if Jurgen Klopp wants to change his tactical set-up for a game or play Alexander-Arnold in a different position, Maehle might be a valuable asset.

Not only that, but the Denmark international can also play left-back, as he has done for his country on several occasions in recent weeks, allowing him to provide cover. The summary comes to a close.