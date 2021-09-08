Three objects you may have discovered that could aid in the search for a missing man.

Police have asked anyone who has found three specific things to come forward, as it could aid in the search for a missing man.

Jamie Grimwood, 23, of Runcorn, was last seen near an ATS garage on Chester Road in Flint on Monday, August 23.

Jamie was seen arriving at the Esso gas station in Connah’s Quay at 7.36pm on August 23, before driving away in the direction of Flint, according to CCTV evidence.

Jamie’s car, a dark grey Audi A3 (LG02 JAY), was then observed entering the Logistics car park, close to the fire station, on Chester Road, Flint, at 8.14pm that evening.

The automobile was discovered unoccupied in the parking lot the next morning.

Police are now requesting information from anyone who may have come across the following three items: a set of Audi keys seen in the video, a Halifax bank card, and a huge black electronic cigarette.

The 23-year-old is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall with dark blond hair and wearing an Under Armour black hoodie, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Jamie’s parents earlier told The Washington Newsday that their son may have pulled over to change a wheel on his automobile before disappearing.

Jamie’s parents, Lee, 45, and Jacqui, 42, said his car had a brake problem and that he may have purchased the water to try to cool them down.

They suspect he came to a halt to change his wheel, which he initially failed to accomplish but subsequently did, and that anyone who observed him working on the wheel might know where he went.

They asked anyone in the Flint region, or anyone with information, to contact them.

Anyone who has come across any of the items, or who has dashcam footage from around 7.45pm on August 23 and thinks they may have seen Jamie or his car (LG02 JAY), is urged to contact police immediately on 101, or via the website, mentioning iTrace number 39334.