Three new legislation are coming into effect this month, according to the DVLA.

After an automatic license extension expires in November, license requirements will change, potentially forcing some motorists off the road.

According to Birmingham Live, changes are coming to towing limits to keep in mind when going on vacation or pulling a trailer for your business.

Here are all of the changes that will take effect this month that everyone should be aware of.

The new Clean Air Zone is now in effect.

Outside of London, several cities in the UK will implement a Clean Air Zone starting November 29.

To drive in the zone, hire cars such as taxis will be taxed £10 per day, while coaches and lorries will be charged £50.

Private cars will be exempt from the levy, while private rental vehicles and some businesses may be affected.

The city of Birmingham is the third and most recent to implement the new guidelines.

Portsmouth Council stated in September that the project was “not a favoured choice” for reducing emissions.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure that everybody who may be charged as part of the CAZ has been notified and assisted, and in many cases, we’ve been able to help owners upgrade their non-compliant vehicles,” they stated.

“We’ve also ensured that all systems are in place prior to launch to ensure that everything works as smoothly as possible.”

“We are obligated by central government to implement a Clean Air Zone, even though it is not our preferred option for improving air quality in Portsmouth.”

The government ordered Liverpool City Council (LCC) to create a Local Air Quality Plan in October 2018.

The charging CAZ’s exact boundaries has yet to be confirmed. It will, however, encompass locations with the greatest NO2 levels, which is likely to include the city center.

LCC must meet legal air quality criteria in the quickest amount of time possible.

Extensions of driver’s licenses are coming to an end.

Due to the coronavirus, licenses that were set to expire between February and December 2020 were automatically extended for an additional 11 months.

This includes any licenses that. “The summary has come to an end.”