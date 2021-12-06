Three more Jeffrey Epstein accusers are expected to testify in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial.

Three more victims are expected to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell in the second week of her sex abuse trial. The British socialite is accused of recruiting and grooming minor females for the late convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan is overseeing the trial in New York, which is slated to last six weeks. In the trial of Maxwell, 59, a longtime acquaintance of Epstein who faces six charges of sex trafficking, prosecutors are likely to testify three more accusers.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and pled not guilty to all charges in the case.

The prosecution called its first nine witnesses, including the first of four claimed victims who will testify against Maxwell, during the first week of the trial.

For privacy concerns, the first victim, who went by the pseudonym Jane, said that the alleged abuse she endured during repeated visits with Epstein caused “my heart drop into my stomach.”

On Monday, the second woman, who goes by the alias Kate, took the witness stand.

According to Reuters, she was 17 and an aspiring musician when she met Maxwell, who promised her that her boyfriend might help her advance her profession.

“I left there feeling excited and as if someone wanted to be my friend,” Kate testified of her meeting with Maxwell in her London townhouse in 1994.

Epstein was present when she returned to the townhouse weeks later, and Maxwell told her to give him a massage.

When Maxwell invited her back weeks later, Epstein was dressed in a bathrobe, and a sexual encounter occurred when Maxwell closed the door, Kate stated.

Before Kate’s testimony, Judge Nathan reminded the jury that any sexual interactions disclosed were not “criminal sex acts” because she was over the age of consent in the United Kingdom at the time.

Jane testified last week that the alleged abuse by Epstein began when she was 14, in the mid-1990s, and that Maxwell was occasionally present and engaged in the interactions. She claimed that the alleged assault went on for years.

Prosecutor Alison Moe questioned, “Who was most commonly in the room when you had sexual contact with Jeffrey Epstein when you were 14 years old?”

Jane replied, recalling an alleged event with Ghislaine Maxwell. This is a condensed version of the information.