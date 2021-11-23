Three months after moving in, a woman saw her “dream home” burn up in flames.

The preparations for a couple’s “dream home” went up in smoke when their next-door neighbor set fire to his loft on purpose.

Terrence Furlong, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, was high on a mix of narcotics and vodka at the time of the crime and had also forgotten to take his medicine.

Furlong, 34, of Crossley Road, Thatto Heath, St Helens, pleaded guilty to arson with the intent to endanger life and was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court.

The prosecutor, Kate Morley, told the court that police were called to Crossley Road shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24th, after reports of a house fire with people inside.

Flames were rising from the roof, and firefighters were already on the site. “Someone has thrown petrol through the loft because it was open,” Furlong, who was outdoors with smoke and fire debris on his face, added. The roof collapsed, causing major damage to the house as well as fire and smoke damage to the two next residences. Furlong, who was carrying a lighter, was detained.

On his route to the hospital, he told the ambulance crew that he had taken cocaine and cannabis.

Furlong, who has no prior convictions, admitted to using narcotics and drinking half a litre of vodka in an interview. He claimed he heard voices from the loft, but that he had no recollection of lighting a fire.

Both Army staff sergeants, the bereaved couple read their impact statements to the judge, detailing their anguish and destroyed hopes.

Hannah Willis described how it was especially tough because her partner, Julian Harris, was stationed in Nigeria at the time, and she and her father were forced to “stand useless on the street” while their new home burned down.

She claimed she felt bad for Furlong at first because she believed he’d been in a terrible accident, but then she learned what had happened.

Defending attorney Phil Astbury stated that the defendant was suffering from a mental illness at the time “He had bad mental health and self-inflicted psychosis through cocaine and alcohol. He hadn’t taken his prescription in a long time.” He had been a full-time builder and decorator for the last 12 months. “The summary has come to an end.”