Three months after discovering a pea-sized growth on his neck, a man dies.

After a pea-sized lump grew to the size of a fist in just seven days, a man was given three months to live.

Mick Maguire and his wife visited the hospital three times before discovering a lump the size of a “petit pois pea.”

The 57-year-old returned a week later with a lump the size of a fist, at which point he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and given only three months to live.

Fiona Maguire, his wife of nine years, told The Washington Newsday, “My husband started to get ill, so I got him into the hospital, and they said there was nothing wrong.” It happened again a few days later, and after the third trip to the hospital, they declared it was just a tiny bump.

“Then, in the space of seven days, it had grown from a tiny lump the size of a petit pois pea to the size of a fist by the time we arrived to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital for his scan and then Broadgreen Hospital for the results.

“We later learned he had stage four lung cancer and that he needed palliative chemotherapy. He was unable to be operated on. It was too close to his heart and lungs, and it was growing too quickly.

“They told him about three months if he got the chemo, which made him very ill, and he was in and out of hospice and hospital for the final month he had.

“We then sat down to talk about how we could raise money for Macmillan and the Queenscourt hospice, which was caring for him. I made the mistake of announcing that I would shave my head.”

Mick was told he had cancer at the end of April. On August 14, the medically retired civil servant died.

Fiona shaved her head to raise money for Macmillan and Queenscourt Hospice during the after party on August 31, when Mick was cremated.

“I actually just got the three months with him,” Fiona, from Ormskirk, said.

