Three months after allegedly shooting his victim, an attempted murder suspect dies of COVID-19.

Officials say a former town marshal in Posey County, Indiana, who was charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy has died after contracting COVID-19.

Paul Wiltshire, 70, died Monday morning at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana, of natural causes related to COVID-19, according to the Evansville Courier & Press, citing Warrick County coroner Sarah Seaton.

Since Dec. 17, he had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for his ailment.

According to The Indiana Lawyer, Wiltshire had been detained in Warrick County Jail for allegedly killing Posey County sheriff’s officer Bryan Hicks in the head during a police standoff at Wiltshire’s home in New Harmony on Sept. 18.

According to WTHR Channel 13, Wiltshire, a former marshal in his town, shot a firearm at Indiana State Police (ISP) officers who arrived at the residence about 7 p.m. that day for a welfare check.

Wiltshire allegedly threatened to kill his wife and shoot “everyone who came to (the) residence” before opening fire.

Officers returned fire, but Hicks, 41, was wounded and badly injured in the exchange, according to authorities.

After being released from the hospital days after the incident, Wiltshire, who was also hit by gunfire, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Meanwhile, after being shot in the head, Hicks was taken to the hospital for treatment. On Dec. 20, he returned to Evansville for more therapy.

“He’s put in a lot of effort. He couldn’t move his right leg or arm when he first arrived, but he’s now able to utilize them. He is capable of working with them. He is able to walk “Keith Hicks, Hicks’ father, was quoted as saying.

According to a press release from the state police force, Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham has requested that the ISP investigate Wiltshire’s death, which is customary when an inmate dies in custody.

According to reports, an autopsy was set for early this week.

According to reports, Hicks’ shooting was the first officer-involved shooting in New Harmony since 1994. It happened at the annual German festival Kunstfest in New Harmony, a historic Wabash River village about 180 miles southwest of Indianapolis.