Three minors have been charged with murder after a high-speed police chase.

Four minors were apprehended in Georgia after a police chase that reached speeds of more than 120 mph. Murder charges have been filed against three of the alleged suspects.

After a chase late Friday night, authorities with the Kingsland Police Department utilized spike strips to stop the car, according to WJCL. The driver was 12 years old, and the other three passengers were all under the age of 15. They were all from Florida’s Duval County.

While performing traffic enforcement, an officer saw the car traveling at 96 mph, according to a post on the Kingsland Police Department’s Facebook page.

The vehicle proceeded to go at speeds in excess of 120 mph and did not stop while cops tried to catch up to it, according to the post. “Officers were able to successfully deploy spike strips on the car, causing it to pull over.”

Officers learned the car was reported stolen out of Jacksonville, Florida after running the registration, according to the post. The officers discovered that the 12-year-old driver and two of the passengers were wanted in Duval County on active warrants for house invasion and second-degree murder.

The four were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Facility by detectives from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who rushed to the incident.

The motorist was charged with stealing by carrying stolen merchandise into the state, speeding, reckless driving, running and attempting to elude, as well as being a fugitive from justice, according to the post. “Theft by receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice were prosecuted against the other occupants.”

