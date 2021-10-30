Three men have pleaded guilty to the murder of a 12-year-old girl at a graduation party.

Three men pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl earlier this year in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Times-Picayune stated that Pernell Young Jr., 19, Tyrese Riley, 19, and Marcus Venible, 18, acknowledged to playing roles in the deadly shooting of Todriana Peters outside a New Orleans graduation party on May 30.

Young acknowledged to shooting a gun and pleaded guilty to manslaughter on a lesser charge. A prosecution stated in court that the two other individuals who pled guilty were not shooters.

According to Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda, Young, Riley, and Venible were in a pair of cars driving from St. Bernard Parish to a graduation party in Delery Street on May 30 when someone opened fire on Young’s car. Calenda said his vehicle was hit “several times.”

When the three arrived at the party, they noticed a car they thought had been involved in the earlier incident. Calenda stated that seven guys from Young’s gang subsequently opened fire on the car.

In the attack, Peters and two other guys were injured. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. According to People, the other two adolescent victims survived.

Before going to her grandmother’s house, the 12-year-old girl stopped by the party with a relative. Peters had been seated in her car, charging her phone.

Young admitted to manslaughter, second-degree murder conspiracy, illegal discharge of a weapon during a crime of violence, and obstruction of justice. He was only sentenced to ten years in prison for obstruction of justice, with the other charges still pending.

For manslaughter, Young faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in jail.

For plotting to conduct second-degree murder and conspiring to commit the illegal discharge of a weapon during a crime of violence, Venible and Riley were each sentenced to eight years in prison. They were also sentenced to an additional five years in jail for being accomplices to second-degree murder after the fact.

In August, a grand jury accused ten defendants in connection with the May shooting. The seven other defendants’ pleas have still to be determined.

According to the Associated Press, Peters would have turned 13 on Sept. 20 if she had lived.

According to the New Orleans City Council, the number of individuals killed in New Orleans increased in 2020, after the previous year had the lowest number of killings in over half a century.