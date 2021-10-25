Three men have been hurt and one is fighting for his life after a night of violence across Merseyside.

Two of the assaults occurred in the city center, while the third occurred outside a pub in St Helens.

Although there is no evidence that the crimes were linked, the violence involved in each case surprised many readers of The Washington Newsday.

The first incident occurred on Castle Street, where a guy was left fighting for his life after intervening in a group of friends’ disagreement.

Before being beaten by a lone man near the Castle Street Townhouse, the victim was said to be attempting to diffuse a heated disagreement.

His assailant is alleged to have then moved away towards the Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts.

On Saturday, October 23, about 9.15 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Castle Street in response to complaints of a man unconscious on the floor after being assaulted by another guy.

The man suffered major brain injuries and is currently in critical condition.

He’s being treated at Aintree Hospital right now. Witnesses are being sought by Merseyside Police.

“It is suspected that the 24-year-old victim was trying to intervene in an argument to avert any possible violence and was then assaulted himself,” Detective Inspector Michelle Wilson said.

“According to our information, the perpetrator had been in the Castle Street Town House just before the incident and had been removed after getting into a dispute with a group of friends.

“At the moment, forensic examinations are taking place at the scene, and we’ll be checking CCTV footage from the area, but I’d want to urge to anyone who was in the area and has any information or cell phone/dash-cam footage that could help our inquiry to come forward.

"We urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible. If you were driving in the Castle Street vicinity about 9.15 p.m. when the incident occurred, please let us know if you have dashcam film that could aid our inquiry."