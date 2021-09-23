Three men have been charged in connection with a $30 million bootleg cable TV scheme.

According to the Department of Justice, three persons from three states have been charged with federal crimes emanating from an illicit scheme involving lucrative copyright infringement payments (DOJ).

Between March 2016 and November 2019, Bill Omar Carrasquillo of Swedesboro, New Jersey, Jesse Gonzalez of Pico Rivera, California, and Michael Barone of Richmond Hill, New York, are all suspected of running a multi-functional cable theft enterprise.

According to court documents, the three defendants reportedly got cable television accounts and resold the copyrighted content to thousands of individual subscribers. In order to obtain several processing accounts, the defendants allegedly connected with banks and merchants in a dishonest manner.

The defendants allegedly profited $30 million from the plan as a result of their acts.

Carrasquillo allegedly spent a major portion of his illegal profits on residences and dozens of vehicles, including high-end sports cars, according to the indictment. Carrasquillo allegedly made false statements and sought to hide a number of cars from federal officials when they attempted to take the property in line with court-ordered warrants.

All three men face accusations include one count of copyright infringement conspiracy and one count of breaking the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, among other things. Carrasquillo and Gonzalez have each been charged with one count of unauthorized reproduction of a protected work, while Barone has been charged with two counts of access device fraud.

Carrasquillo, who was detained on September 21, faces up to 514 years in prison if convicted of all charges, while Gonzales, who was arrested the same day, faces up to 244 years in jail if convicted of all charges.

Barone has been summoned to court for a hearing on Wednesday. He faces up to 130 years in jail if convicted on all counts.

The defendants are accused of “participating in a large, years-long operation to steal copyrighted content, which is a severe federal offense,” according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“As this case demonstrates, preserving intellectual property rights is a top priority for our office and the entire Justice Department.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Agency.

IRS-CI was contacted for comment, but no answer was received in time for publication.