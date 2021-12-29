Three men enticed a priest into a car and ‘kidnapped’ him on Christmas Day.

The event occurred around 4.10 a.m. in Hartington Road, Toxteth, after the priest, who is a member of the Eritrean Orthodox Church, was contacted by guys he knew.

According to The Washington Newsday, a friend of the priest received a call in the early hours of the morning claiming that there was crucial information he needed to know right now.

Three males allegedly approached him on Hartington Road and demanded that he get inside the car, driving him to Edge Lane and then onto the M62.

“When the automobile suddenly turned into Edge Lane, he tried to call the police, but they stole his phone away from him,” the buddy told The Washington Newsday.

At around 6.10 a.m., the priest, who was in his 30s, was driven to a site off the highway before being returned to his home address.

The victim was not believed to have been subjected to any violence during the alleged kidnapping, according to Merseyside Police.

According to sources close to the priest, the incident is believed to be linked to Eritrea’s political unrest, which has witnessed tensions between the church and the country’s dictatorial one-party government.

“Following enquiries, a 42-year-old male from Kensington, a 46-year-old man from Fairfield, and a 47-year-old man from Edge Hill were detained on suspicion of kidnap and have been conditionally bailed,” a Merseyside Police spokesman said.

“Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.”