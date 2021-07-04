Three men depart in a hackney carriage after a 23-year-old man is left struggling for his life.

In the early hours of the morning, three individuals allegedly attacked a man and left him battling for his life.

On July 4, about 3.40 a.m., the 23-year-old victim was allegedly hit on Hanover Street, outside the City Buffet restaurant.

After the young man collapsed and suffered a cardiac attack as a result of the assault, emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The three males are said to have fled the scene in a blue and pink Hackney cab.

The man is still in critical condition in hospital, according to Merseyside police.

According to a police spokesperson, “A man was assaulted in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of today, and we’re looking for witnesses (Sunday 4 July).

“We received a call from North West Ambulance Service at 3.40 a.m., reporting that a 23-year-old male had suffered a cardiac arrest after being beaten by a gang of three men during an incident on Hanover Street.

“Before falling, he was allegedly punched by the criminals outside the City Buffet eatery. The perpetrators are said to have fled the area in a blue and pink Hackney cab.

“The victim is still in severe condition at a local hospital. The criminals are being tracked down, and CCTV footage from all across the city center is being examined.”

Louise Hooley, a detective inspector, said: “Following the horrifying incident, a man is in critical condition in hospital this morning.

“We have initiated a comprehensive investigation to identify and prosecute those involved, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.

“While we have spoken to witnesses, we are eager to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information.”

She continued, ” “As our pubs, clubs, and restaurants reopened, we increased patrols in the city center, with officers in both uniform and plain clothes patrolling important areas at critical times to keep people safe.

"Unfortunately, there have been a number of violent events in the city center in recent weeks, but Merseyside Police is committed to protecting individuals who want to enjoy their evening in Liverpool and will do so.