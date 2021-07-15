Three men brandish knives and hammers at customers in a Wirral bar.

During a violent break-in yesterday night, three guys armed with a knife and a hammer threatened customers inside The Queens Arms bar in Liscard Village (July 13).

At 11.30 p.m. on July 13, three persons were inside the Wallasey pub: a man and a woman in their twenties, and a lady in her thirties.

While attempting to gain entry at the back of the tavern, one of the robbers pushed a knife through the letterbox, injuring the man.

Before fleeing, the men grabbed cash and booze from the establishment.

An investigation is currently ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and contact the authorities.

In the aim of identifying the three males involved in the armed robbery, they are conducting CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house investigations in the neighborhood.

“We would ask to anyone who was in the Liscard Village area at around 11.30pm on Tuesday night and noticed anyone or anything strange to contact us,” Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said. They could have crucial information for our investigation.

“I would also want anyone in the area with a cell phone, dash cam, or CCTV footage to contact us as they may be able to help us with our investigations.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000489458.