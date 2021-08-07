Three men are trapped after one receives a positive covid SMS while hiking 30 kilometers in Snowdonia.

While walking in Snowdonia, a group of men were left stranded after one of them received a positive coronavirus text.

Paul McErlean and two pals were hiking through the national park for 30 kilometers when one of them discovered he had tested positive for the virus.

They were left with no where to stay, no way to get around, and no idea what to do.

Paul from Derry, Ireland, turned to Twitter to seek advise on what they should do now that their planned camping has been canceled.

“ADVICE REQUIRED,” stated the tweet. I’m trekking with two friends in Wales, and I just got a positive COVID test 20 minutes ago. I won’t be able to stay at the scheduled camping tonight, I don’t have anywhere to go, and I’m already aware that every b&b and other accommodation is already filled. There’s no place to stay, no way to go about, and I’ve just accomplished an almost 30-kilometer hike. “What are you going to do?”

According to Wales Online, the post gained traction online, with Derry Girls author Lisa McGee retweeting his request and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith offering her caravan as a sanctuary.

Following a call to 111 seeking assistance, police arrived with water for the hikers and advised them to pitch a tent and remain unobtrusive for the evening. Paul, on the other hand, confirmed that a “kind soul” had traveled down to take the three to a safe location where they could be isolated until they could return to Northern Ireland.

He stated to BBC Northern Ireland that they were given a deserted house in Cheshire to isolate in for ten days.

“Because it was an empty home, there was no wifi and no TV, so it was a bit of a problem at times just deciding which Olympic games to watch using the data on my phone. Or, if we were going to watch a movie, could we save the data?

“Overall, it was an adventure, and I’m relieved to be free of isolation.”

As word of Paul’s tweet spread, doubts arose about his decision to continue traveling despite having undergone a Covid test.

Paul claimed that he didn’t have the typical symptoms but went to a walk-in clinic to be tested. “The summary has come to an end.”