Three men are arrested after a body with skull fractures was discovered inside a refrigerator in Oregon.

At before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, Medford officers responded to an assault incident in an apartment on Royal Avenue. When officers got on the site, they saw one of the male suspects standing outside the house. To avoid touch with the cops, the man dashed back inside.

The man exited and was captured without incident after authorities called him, according to a statement released by the Medford Police Department on Saturday. “Officers discovered a deceased male who appeared to have been the victim of homicidal violence inside the apartment.”

Aaron Richard Stitt, 24, was killed and his body was placed “within a locked refrigerator.” Brycen Scofield, 20, was recognized as the culprit who fled inside the residence by police.

The suspects allegedly attempted to conceal the victim’s body and clean up the crime scene, where firearms were also discovered, according to police.

An autopsy was performed on Stitt’s body. The victim’s skull fractures were consistent with being “hit by a hammer,” according to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to court documents obtained by The Mail Tribune, the flat where the body was discovered is listed under Scofield’s name. Austin McLeod, 25, and Dylan McLeod, 22, have been arrested in connection with Stitt’s death, in addition to Scofield.

According to investigators, the three guys made contradictory statements. They all stated, however, that they invited Stitt to Scofield’s flat with the intention of robbing him. Officers were told by one of the suspects that Stitt had previously stolen from him.

The three men are suspected of striking Stitt with “a hammer and/or wrench,” which killed him, according to AP News. According to the publication, the suspects then attempted to remove and destroy evidence that included “blood, bloodied clothing, and weapons.”

Second-degree murder, second-degree abuse of a corpse, unauthorized use of a weapon, first-degree robbery, and a misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence have been filed against the three accused. They are currently being held without bail at the Jackson County Jail.

Together with Medford Police, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab joined the investigation.