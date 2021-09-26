Three men allegedly gang-raped a police officer while filming the assault.

An official claimed Saturday that a 30-year-old female police constable in Madhya Pradesh, India, was allegedly gang-raped earlier this month by three men who filmed the incident and threatened her.

According to Anuradha Girwal, who is in charge of the women’s police station, the primary culprit and his mother were arrested in connection with the event. According to India Today, Girwal stated the three other suspects in the case had fled.

Pawan, the primary offender, met the victim on Facebook and had been speaking with her on WhatsApp since April, according to police.

They eventually met in person, with Pawan traveling to Indore to pay her a visit.

The constable was invited to Pawan’s younger brother Dhirendra’s birthday celebration at Pawan’s residence in Manasa town in Neemuch earlier this month, according to the report.

Dhirendra and Vijay, Pawan’s two brothers, allegedly raped the woman at Pawan’s house, filmed the deed, and threatened to murder her.

Pawan reportedly raped the woman after she told him what had happened, according to the victim.

According to the victim’s complaint, when the constable complained to the accused’s mother, the older woman allegedly frightened her and threatened her with terrible repercussions if she reported the event.

According to the victim, a relative of the accused threatened to kill her and tried to extort money from her.

After that, the victim went to the women’s police station and filed a written complaint about the occurrence.

According to The Hindu, the woman made the complaint on September 13 and an investigation was initiated. It was not specified when the incident occurred.

Pawan and his mother were arrested in connection with the incident, according to authorities.

Dhirendra, Vijay, and their uncle were also arrested in connection with the incident.

A case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The three absconding suspects are currently being sought by police.

The victim was previously stationed in Neemuch and is now employed in the Indore area. According to Girwal, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.