Three massive container ships spotted off the coast of the United Kingdom, allegedly loaded with Christmas goodies.

Three massive container ships have been spotted off the coast of the United Kingdom, believed to be loaded with Christmas presents and decorations.

The ships arrive as the world grapples with massive port delays and supply shortages as a result of the Covid epidemic.

However, three massive container ships carrying tens of millions of pounds in cargo have been spotted off the coast of Torbay, Devon.

The containers transport goods labelled “Made in China” to the United Kingdom, and could include home items, clothing, heavy machinery, and other items.

Experts believe it is most likely Christmas stock from China for stores across the United Kingdom.

The HMM ships Oslo and Le Havre arrived from China, while the HMM ship St Petersburg arrived from Singapore.

They can transport roughly 20,000 20-foot containers full of products to Rotterdam, where many of the contents will be delivered back to the United Kingdom.

They have been unable to dock in Rotterdam and are currently waiting off the coast of South Devon.