Three masked thugs are compelled to hand over the watch to a terrified couple.

Three masked attackers made their way into a home and then attempted to break into a bedroom while the residents were still there.

The panicked victims handed the intruders a Brietling Avenger watch before fleeing. The two occupants were not hurt, but they were understandably upset.

The three balaclava-wearing guys struck in Gorsey Lane, Wallasey, at around 4.20 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.

All CCTV, witness, and forensic inquiries have come up empty so far, and investigators are now releasing photographs of the watch to aid with the investigation into the aggravated burglary.

“This was a terrifying experience for both victims to go through, and we’re keeping an open mind as to whether they were targeted by the criminals for this watch or any other reason,” Detective Inspector Lynsay Armbruster said.

“If you reside in the neighborhood and saw or heard anything but have yet to come forward as a result of our local inquiries, please do so so that we can remove those who are responsible from the streets.

“Come forward if you recognize the watch or have seen it for sale, or if you have any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage from the night, and we will take care of the rest.”

Police can be reached via Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre, giving the reference number 21000465226.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.