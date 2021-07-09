Three males were killed in an accident in Dublin amid a high-speed police chase.

Three males alleged to have been escaping police minutes before colliding with a lorry while driving on the wrong side of the road died in a tragedy in Dublin.

According to the Irish Mirror, the BMW 3 Series they were driving was suspected of being engaged in a series of burglaries in recent weeks.

Graham Taylor, 31, Carl Freeman, 26, and Dean Maguire, 29, were identified by locals as having more than 200 convictions between them.

On Wednesday, July 7, police officers near Cheeerstown, Dublin, observed the car they were in was driving strangely.

After that, the automobile rushed away from the cops and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Minutes later, at 11:40 p.m., the BMW collided with a lorry near the Rathcoole exit and caught fire.

The three males were murdered, and the truck driver, a 40-year-old man, was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The manoeuvre to drive away from gardai down the wrong side of the road is something they have done previously,” a source told the Irish Mirror. And it has previously worked in the gang’s favor.

“In this incident, the sheer recklessness of it was demonstrated. As a result, they died.

“However, an innocent worker who was only doing his job while driving a lorry was seriously injured. And there’s the trauma of such an incident to consider as well.”

The Garda Ombudsman was contacted and will begin an investigation because the BMW was being pursued before to the incident.

“I can’t believe I’m even writing this with the heaviest heart please just someone smack me this is all a nightmare there is no such thing as god,” Freeman’s girlfriend wrote on social media last night.

“Look at you smiling, you were too good for this s**ty world, I’ll see you on the other side.”

“You were so loved by everyone you have me lost I honestly can’t believe this my Karl I love you please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please The summary comes to a close.