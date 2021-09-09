Three makes a significant change to charges that affect millions of people.

Three is poised to restore cellphone roaming charges for consumers traveling throughout Europe, making it the latest operator to do so in the aftermath of Brexit.

From May 23, 2022, new and upgrading pay monthly subscribers, as well as Sim-only customers, will be charged £2 per day to use their monthly quota.

The shift will affect 48 European locations, as Three joins a list of other network providers in restoring data costs.

A major Merseyside route will be closed for a month or so.

“The new pricing guarantees that customers are aware on what they will pay when using their phone in another country, and only those who roam will pay for the service,” a Three representative said.

Customers who pay as they go will be unaffected by the change.

Outside of Europe, Three is also withdrawing its free ‘Go Roam’ service, with plans to charge customers £5 per day to use the service in 22 countries.

The full list of countries affected by the change can be found below.

Under EU rules, mobile companies are prohibited from charging extra costs for using your standard UK quota while traveling on the continent. Following Brexit, however, this is no longer the case.

“It’s incredibly upsetting that Three is restoring roaming costs for individuals traveling in EU countries, as well as other places across the world,” said Sue Davies, Whichhead ?’s of consumer protection policy.

“The UK and EU should also reach an urgent agreement on roaming rates to prevent corporations from eroding the roaming benefits that customers have grown accustomed to and to prevent the return of the exorbitant prices that people used to face.”

The Aland Islands are a group of islands off the coast Austria Azores The Balearic Islands are a group of islands off the coast of Spain Belgium Bulgaria The Canary Islands are located in the Atlantic Ocean. Croatia Cyprus is a small island in the Mediterranean (higher roaming fees may apply in Northern Cyprus) Czech Republic is a country in Central Europe. Denmark Estonia Finland France French Guiana Germany Gibraltar Greece Guadeloupe Guernsey Hungary Iceland The Isle of Man is a British Crown Dependency. Jersey of Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Luxemburg, Lithuania Madeira Malta Martinique Mayotte Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Reunion Romania San Marino is a country on the Mediterranean Sea. Slovakia Slovenia Spain St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, St. Barthelemy, St. Barthelemy, Sweden Switzerland The Vatican is the seat of the Pope. Australia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica is a country in Central America. El Salvador is a country in Central America. Guatemala Hong Kong is a city in Hong Kong. Indonesia Israel Macau New Zealand is a country in the Pacific Ocean. Nicaragua Panama Peru Puerto Rico is a United States territory. Singapore Sri Lanka is a country in South Asia. Uruguay Virgin Islands of the United States USA Vietnam