Three major elections are coming up in Liverpool, and these are the candidates you can vote for.

Three by-elections will be held in Liverpool next month.

On November 18, voters in the wards of Kirkdale, Clubmoor, and Anfield will cast ballots for council seats.

Due to Malcolm Kennedy’s continued residence in Spain, the Kirkdale council seat has become vacant.

Following the tragic deaths of councillors Tim Jeeves and Ros Groves, the Clubmoor and Anfield seats became vacant.

Labour will be favorites to keep all three seats, but there has been plenty of internal strife and disagreement about how the candidates were chosen.

Some local members are upset because the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is in charge of the selection process, claiming that some candidates were turned down.

Following the selection process, the Walton Constituency Labour Party published a statement saying it was “dismayed” by the “NEC imposed shortlists.”

As a result of a dismal evaluation of the Liverpool party, which identified a ‘toxic’ atmosphere, the NEC has taken management of selections in Liverpool.

Dave Hanratty has been chosen by Labour to run for the Kirkdale seat. Mr Hanratty formerly served on the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority and as a councillor for the Fazakerley ward.

In 2018, he resigned from the council, stating that members of his local group were attempting to de-select him.

Jenny Turner of the Liberal Democrats, Maria Coughlan of the Green Party, Kate Burgess of the Conservatives, and Roger Bannister of the Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition will face him in the election.

Independent candidate Peter Furmedge, who is well recognized for his senior position with the City of Liverpool Football Club, is also running in Kirkdale.

Tricia O’Brien, a former councillor, has been chosen by Labour to run for the Anfield seat.

Ms O’Brien, who was serving as the authority’s planning chair at the time, lost her Cressington council seat to the Liberal Democrats in this year’s local elections.

Liberal Democrat candidate Wiebke Angela Hildegard Rueterjans, Liberal Party hopeful Jimmy Richardson, Green Party candidate Daryl Hodge, Conservative Alma McGing, and independent Adam Heatherington will also run for the seat.

Matthew, a party activist in Clubmoor, has been chosen by Labour.