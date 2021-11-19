Three little daughters were discovered dead at home, suggesting that their mother may have killed two of them.

An inquest heard that a mother may have slain her two young kids before killing herself.

Tiffany Stevens, 27, was discovered dead with her two daughters, Darcey Stevens, one, and Casey-Lea Taylor, three, at her home.

An inquest date has been scheduled for the fatalities, which occurred on January 21, 2019, at their Little Lever home on Arthur Street.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) considered the deaths of Darcey and Casey-Lea as murders and indicated they were not seeking for anyone else in connection with the case.

Tiffany’s death was not ruled out as a homicide.

“Evidence shows that Tiffany may have ended the lives of Darcey and Casey-Lea,” Bolton Coroners Court heard at a pre-inquest review hearing.

Assistant coroner Peter Sigee told the panel that he could have to consider ‘unlawful killing’ verdicts in the cases of Darcey and Casey-Lea.

“I’ll have to think about whether Tiffany had ability at the time Darcey and Casey Lea ingested the chemicals that killed them,” he said.

“I would have to consider whether the two children were illegally killed if she did have ability and supplied substances that caused the children’s deaths.”

Mr Sigee stated that he may have to contemplate a’suicide’ finding for Tiffany.

“This is one of the saddest cases that I have had to evaluate and deal with in my time as coroner,” he told the family.

On January 6 of the following year, a two-day inquiry will commence.

Family members, Bolton Social Services, GMP, medical specialists, and the author of a severe case review of the incident will be among the witnesses.

“My early assessment is that these fatalities are so related that all three inquests should be heard at the same time,” Mr Sigee added.

Darcey and Casey-fathers Lea’s used GMP to post tributes after their deaths.

“Casey-Lea was a beautiful little girl who was passionately loved by many and will be sadly lost by a lot of people,” Liam Taylor said in a tribute to Casey-Lea.

Gary Eden, Darcey’s father, said: “Darcey is someone I will always love and miss.

“She will always find a way to survive.”

