Three lifestyle practices that enhance the risk of dementia should be avoided.

Three lifestyle practices have been identified as having a significant impact on the risk of dementia.

Dementia is caused by aging, and while there is no cure, detecting it early can help individuals obtain the care they need to live with the challenges it presents.

People can also adopt some modest lifestyle adjustments to reduce their chances of contracting the disease, according to The Express.

People who smoked, had high blood pressure, and ate a poor diet had poorer scores on thinking skills tests, greater alterations on brain scans, and a higher chance of cognitive impairment, according to a study from the Netherlands.

It was also discovered that the test results were linked to impaired memory performance and signs of brain atrophy in men.

A total of 4,164 adults, with an average age of 59, took part in the study and completed a test called “Lifestyle for Brain Health” (LIBRA).

The total score shows a person’s risk of acquiring dementia after accounting for 11 of the test’s 12 lifestyle factors, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, smoking, food, and physical activity.

Memory and other thinking skills, such as information processing speed, executive function, and attention, were tested in the study.

Researchers also looked at brain scans for symptoms of cerebral small vessel disease, which is a type of vascular brain injury observed frequently in dementia patients.

Researchers discovered that participants who scored high on the LIBRA test, suggesting a less brain-healthy lifestyle, had three primary lifestyle patterns that raised their risk and decreased their test scores.

According to study, high blood pressure, especially in middle age, raises the risk of dementia substantially.

According to studies, sufferers between the ages of 30 and 50 are two-thirds more likely to develop the incurable brain disease.

The World Health Organization warns that smokers have a 45 percent higher risk of dementia than non-smokers.

It is estimated that smoking is responsible for 14 percent of all Alzheimer’s disease cases worldwide.

Saturated and trans fat-rich diets have been linked to cognitive decline and the likelihood of acquiring Alzheimer's disease.