Three ladies who have been separated from their families have found a home in Liverpool.

Three women who were born and raised in Liverpool expressed their dissatisfaction at not being able to see family from their parents’ war-torn homelands.

At a protest organised by Jeremy Corbyn against a scheduled armaments fair on Saturday, September 12, Haneen Awaad and Haifa Alkhanshali presented remarks, and Sarak Ashaikh performed poetry.

Some exhibitors at the AOC Europe electronic warfare show, which will take place next month at Liverpool’s Arena and Convention Centre, have been accused of selling equipment to armies and security services of nations accused of major human rights violations.

Haneen, a Palestinian Scouser from Anfield, is 24 years old. When her father was 13, he had to flee Palestine because of the conflict. After her husband perished in a vehicle accident, her grandma also departed the country.

“She had to escape in the dead of night, barefoot with children under 10, and travel from Palestine to Jordan,” she told The Washington Newsday. She hasn’t been able to visit her home since that day. She passed away in Liverpool.

“So, activism is something I do for my grandmother. It’s something I owe to her. And it made me so sad when I returned because I would have wanted for her to accompany me and tour me around the house.

“However, because he was afraid when he went, my father is attempting to pick and choose which memories he wants to remember. You can imagine the pain he would have had as a child, let alone 40 years later. Doesn’t it make you nervous?”

Visiting and speaking with family requires negotiating multiple nations and time zones for Sarah Ashaikh, a Syrian poet from Liverpool.

“I’ve watched, not firsthand, but my mother’s family members and relatives, you know, they’ve lost their lives and had to flee to different countries,” Sarah told The Washington Newsday.

“My relatives are now dispersed over the globe. They’re refugees in a variety of countries. Turkey, Sudan, Germany, and England are among the countries represented.

"It makes things a lot more difficult. We'll have to experiment with other communication methods."