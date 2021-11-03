Three ladies were sexually attacked in the city center, and a man has been designated as a suspect.

Police have identified a man suspected of sexually abusing three women in Liverpool’s city centre.

The attacks were being investigated by detectives after three women reported two different events.

Two companions claimed being sexually attacked at Liverpool ONE bus terminal, which led to the first allegation.

Three’skinny’ men steal Moncler and Canada Goose coats with saws.

They claim the event occurred at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 as they were waiting for a taxi.

A woman was sexually and physically abused at roughly 12.40 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27 in the Lydia Anne Street area of the city centre, according to another report.

Ahmed Al-Razawe, 23, of Upper Park Street, has been charged with three charges of sexual assault and one case of Section 47 assault, according to police.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in Liverpool Crown Court on November 29.

Jennifer Beck, a detective inspector, said: “Sexual assault is a terrible crime that can have far-reaching consequences for victims for the rest of their lives.

“We strongly encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault to contact Merseyside Police for assistance and support.

“We have cops that have been carefully trained to listen to you and treat you with sensitivity and compassion.

“There are also a lot of reputable organizations and charities that will assist you throughout the process, from the initial report to the courtroom and beyond.

“On busy evenings, we have extra officers in critical places tasked with identifying possible predators who are demonstrating symptoms of predatory behavior such as lingering without purpose or approaching or providing unwanted attention to ladies.

“Staff at licensed establishments and other partners have also received bystander training to assist them spot questionable behavior. Officers are also on the lookout for anyone who might be vulnerable and are considering any immediate safety concerns.

“Anyone with concerns should seek assistance from bar and door personnel, or speak with our uniformed cops on the streets, who can provide rapid aid.”

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence should dial 101 and speak to a highly trained operator.

In favor of. “The summary has come to an end.”